9th annual Hope for Heroes 5k starts June 13

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will host its 9th annual Hope for Heroes 5k on June 13. The Saturday event is at the Nickell Shelter at Cosmopolitan Park, located at 1615 Business Loop 70 W.

The race raises money to support veterans experiencing food insecurity. Through this event the Food Bank offers a unique VIP Veteran Pack. The packs provide monthly ready to eat meals and basic hygiene items such as canned fruits and vegetables, soups, razors and body wash.

On the day of the race, check-in begins at 6:45 a.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 7:30 a.m. The in-person race will start at 7:45 a.m. at Cosmo Park.

People who register have the option to participate in a virtual race, which can be completed at any time after receiving a race packet. Virtual race packets will be mailed out the week of the in-person event.

Registration is $35 per person and includes a t-shirt and race medal. Packet pickup is required for in-person participants before race day.

On average, 100 to 120 participants take part in the race each year, volunteer program manager Samantha Cripe said.

She said a total of 30 volunteers are needed to assist with race day operations this year, including setting up the course, directing participants, helping with water stations and cleanup.