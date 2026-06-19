Stephens College awarded $30,000 grant for Women in Trades program

Emery Sapp & Sons Foundation is awarding Stephens College a $30,000 grant for the Women in Trades program.

The free, pre-apprenticeship training and workforce development program is for women going into skilled trade careers.

“This investment directly strengthens our ability to provide hands-on training, industry connections, and workforce pathways that lead to sustainable, high-demand careers for our students,” Scott Taylor, dean of workforce development and continuing studies, said in a news release.

The grant is awarded in two installments of $15,000. Taylor said the first installment has been received, and the second installment will come in 2027.

In 2025, Stephens College received a $300,000 grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the highway construction training program. That grant requires the college to pay back 20% of the total amount awarded. Emery Sapp & Sons Foundation’s donation will help the college do that.

Women in Trades allows students from Douglass High School to gain certification and experience in construction, highway construction, carpentry and teaching. It is designed to help students move toward registered apprenticeship programs.

“That’s what it’s all about — giving these individuals opportunities that are beyond the remedial work,” Taylor said.

Although the program is marketed to women, it is open to all genders, Taylor said.

Enrolled students get access to free childcare, transportation, work wear and stipends to remove barriers they might face.

“It’s an honor to present this grant and support the incredible work happening at Stephens College,” Tim Paulson, president of Emery Sapp & Sons Foundation, said in the release. “The Women in Trades program changes lives by creating pathways into meaningful, well-paying careers in the construction trades.”