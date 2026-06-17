Missouri State Board of Education names Stacey Preis as interim commissioner

The Missouri State Board of Education appointed Stacey Preis to serve as the interim commissioner of education on Monday.

Preis takes the top role after former Education Commissioner Karla Eslinger retired on June 1. She served as the state's top education official for two years.

Preis was most recently working as deputy commissioner in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to a release from the agency.

It oversees over 500 public school districts and charter school systems in Missouri.

Preis also previously served as executive director for the Joint Committee on Education in the Missouri General Assembly.

"Missouri students, parents, and educators expect a department that is responsive, supportive, and relentlessly focused on excellence," Preis said in a statement. "I am honored to serve and will work closely with the State Board, the dedicated team at DESE, and our partners to drive innovation, strengthen outcomes, and continue the progress for Missouri's children."

Preis will oversee the state's education department as it works to administer an A-F grading scale for all public school systems in the state — an education reform pushed by Gov. Mike Kehoe. The new state accountability system has received pushback from public school officials who claimed it will penalize underperforming school districts that serve low-income and at-risk students.

"Preis is widely respected across Missouri for decades of service, thoughtful leadership, and a proven ability to unite communities around student success," state board Vice President Brooks Miller said in a statement. "We appreciate Dr. Preis' readiness to lead at a pivotal time and look forward to partnering to deliver stronger outcomes for Missouri's students, educators, and families."

Preis' appointment comes during a turnover in the state's education leadership.

Mary Shragg, who was president of the state's school board, announced her resignation on June 2.

Kehoe appointed Jordan Bradberry of Kansas City and Robbie Myers of Poplar Bluff to the board earlier this month.

The state school board has eight members appointed by the sitting governor and oversees the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The board said in a statement it will assemble an advisory committee to lead a national search for the next permanent commissioner of education.

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