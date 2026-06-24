Celebrate the Fourth of July with safety in mind

As residents look forward to creating fun memories during Fourth of July weekend, officials recommend practicing safety first, for people and pets, to make the most of the holiday.

Firework safety

While fireworks are exciting to see, they are very dangerous when misused, not only for the operator, but also for those spectating and nearby buildings. Missouri Department of Public Safety suggests the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending a public fireworks show put on by trained professionals.

According to 2025 data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 358 people sought hospital care related to fireworks, and 316 of those people were treated in emergency rooms and released.

In the weeks leading up to July 4, 2025, 288 of these injuries occurred.

According to the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s Division of Fire Safety, residents who choose to use fireworks should follow basic safety practices:

Purchase fireworks only from a properly licensed retailer.

Always wear eye protection and earplugs if you have sensitive ears.

Tie back long hair and don’t wear loose fitting clothes.

Only light one firework at a time and never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

Never have any part of your body over fireworks.

Keep children away from fireworks.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Make sure to have water nearby in case of a fire or an accident.

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Don’t use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Use a “designated shooter.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Don’t save fireworks from season to season.

Pet safety during the holiday

Some Fourth of July traditions can be known for the loud noises and bright colors, which may be appealing for people, but can be frightening or even dangerous for some animals. It’s important to take precautions to keep both people and animals safe during holiday festivities.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a few tips to help prevent mishaps with pets include:

