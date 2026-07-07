Voter registration deadline for August election is Wednesday

The last day to register to vote in Boone County in the Aug. 4 election is Wednesday.

Columbia residents can register with the Boone County Clerk’s Office online, in person or through the mail, using the voter registration form found on the county clerk’s website.

For in-person registration, residents can visit the county clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. inside the Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut St.

Residents mailing new voter registrations should have them postmarked or delivered to the Boone County Clerk’s office by Wednesday.

Columbia residents can pick up Missouri voter registration applications at the following locations:

Boone Electric Cooperative at 1413 Range Line St.

City Hall at 701 E. Broadway

Clover's at 2012 E. Broadway

Columbia Public Library at 100 W. Broadway

Columbia Mall at 2300 Bernadette Dr. #200

Post Office at 511 E. Walnut St.

Commerce Bank at 3709 Sandman Lane

Voters registering in Boone County for the first time will need to show their ID in order for the county clerk to mail them a voter ID card.

Those who register to vote online, by mail or by postcard can provide a form of ID to the county clerk’s office by emailing it to clerk@boonemo.gov or bringing it in person during its operating hours.

If a voter is already registered in Missouri, they can update their address at any time, even on election day, by filling out the county clerk's online form or by completing and mailing a new voter registration form to the county clerk's office.

The voter registration qualifications in Missouri: