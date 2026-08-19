Department of Natural Resources awards $30,000 to Cole County Public Water Supply

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced Tuesday the department has awarded a $30,000 to the Public Water Supply District No. 5 of Cole County to evaluate the district's drinking water system.

The funding will go toward a drinking water engineering report that will identify improvements to the county's drinking water system and make sure it meets water quality standards, according to a news release from the department.

During the assessment, communities can determine what actions are needed to address current drinking water needs and plan for future growth and development, according to the news release.

“Keeping our water clean, drinkable and accessible will always be a top priority as we work to help Missouri communities flourish," Department of Natural Resources Director Kurt Schaefer said in the news release.

The department's Financial Assistance Center provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs, according to the news release.

This project will be funded wholly or in part with funding received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.