New I-70/U.S. 63 flyover installation set for this weekend

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the installation of girders this weekend for a new flyover ramp.

The ramp will connect northbound U.S. 63 to westbound Interstate 70 and is part of the larger Improve I-70 project. The process will begin 7 p.m. Friday and is expected to last until 6 a.m. Monday.

During installation, westbound I-70 will be condensed to one lane, and drivers will have to travel over the ramps at connector exit 128. Travelers will also not be able to access I-70 in either direction through the I-70 and U.S. 63 connector.

Drivers currently have to use the connector when traveling between northbound U.S. 63 and westbound I-70. Project Director Nicole Samer said the flyover will allow drivers to “avoid the connector” and ultimately “improve traffic flow and congestion.”

Samer said the work this weekend is expected to have a “significant impact” on travelers who plan to use westbound I-70 and the connector.

“For the safety of drivers, there will be no active traffic underneath the new ramp during this work so crews can safely place these large beams, which will support the driving surface of the new ramp,” Samer said.

Samer acknowledged that many Columbia residents are preparing to travel westbound for the University of Missouri football game on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas. To accommodate for these drivers, she said work will not start until the after kickoff at 7 p.m.

She added that southbound drivers on U.S. 63 can access I-70 through Range Line Street, and northbound drivers can access the interstate through Stadium Boulevard.

“Motorists ... are encouraged to plan ahead and allow for extra time as backups are anticipated,” Samer said.

Samer said the construction zone will have a speed limit of 50 miles per hour, and she encouraged drivers to consider their speed during travels.

“In order to deliver this monumental program as safely and efficiently as possible, we implore motorists to abide by the posted work zone speed limit,” Samer said. “The safety of yourself, fellow motorists and our crews depend on your actions within our work zones.”

Samer said drivers will be updated by MoDOT through social media and alerted when the project has been completed.

“Crews will be working 24/7 in order to complete the work as safely and quickly as possible,” Samer said.