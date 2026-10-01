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Kehoe allows use of red-dyed diesel on state roads for farm purposes

KBIA | By Brandon Lorenz, KOMU 8
Published October 1, 2026 at 5:45 PM CDT
Thad Becker uses a John Deere combine to harvest soybeans Oct. 7 in Mexico, Mo. The 2010 implement is outfitted with precision agriculture tools that collect data as Becker plants and harvests crops.
Sophie Chappell
/
Missouri News Network
Extraordinary conditions have increased the price of diesel, and agricultural transport and harvest processes have become cost-inefficient in Missouri, according to Gov. Mike Kehoe's office.

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Wednesday that declares a state of emergency, authorizing some haulers in commercial vehicles licensed for farm use and farmers to use dyed diesel, according to a news release from Kehoe's office.

The exception applies for vehicles operating on state highways for agricultural purposes, according to the release.

Kehoe's office said extraordinary conditions this year have increased the price of diesel, which has made the process of transporting and harvesting agricultural products cost-inefficient.

Dyed diesel, which is typically illegal for highway use, is a form of diesel that is dyed red and made for off-road needs. It is sold without a motor-fuels tax, and the red color is used to indicate it is sold without the tax.

The executive order suspends restrictions and penalties for agriculture-related transportation on Missouri roads, according to the news release.
Tags
Missouri News KehoeAgriculturetransportation
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