Kehoe allows use of red-dyed diesel on state roads for farm purposes

Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Wednesday that declares a state of emergency, authorizing some haulers in commercial vehicles licensed for farm use and farmers to use dyed diesel, according to a news release from Kehoe's office.

The exception applies for vehicles operating on state highways for agricultural purposes, according to the release.

Kehoe's office said extraordinary conditions this year have increased the price of diesel, which has made the process of transporting and harvesting agricultural products cost-inefficient.

Dyed diesel, which is typically illegal for highway use, is a form of diesel that is dyed red and made for off-road needs. It is sold without a motor-fuels tax, and the red color is used to indicate it is sold without the tax.

The executive order suspends restrictions and penalties for agriculture-related transportation on Missouri roads, according to the news release.