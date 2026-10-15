MoDOT prepares for winter weather management with operations drill

The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for winter with statewide drills for approximately 3,000 snow removal employees Tuesday through Thursday, according to a news release from the department.

“The drill ensures that proper equipment, plowing techniques and safety measures are used by every MoDOT employee," MoDOT Chief Safety & Operations Officer Becky Allmeroth said in the news release.

According to Allmeroth, 17% of MoDOT snowplow operators have less than a year of experience in their position. With an additional 40% of operators having less than three years of road-clearing experience, seasonal preparations are imperative, according to the news release.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at MoDOT,” Allmeroth said in the release.

During the drill, all employees involved in winter operations across Missouri will undergo a simulated forecast of significant snow. According to MoDOT, snowplow drivers will drive their routes, and emergency communications systems will be tested during the drills.

Despite otherwise clear conditions, Missouri drivers can anticipate increased snowplow traffic on the road during drills.