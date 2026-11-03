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Jefferson City voters approve public safety sales tax increase

KBIA | By KOMU 8, Ty Goodrich
Published November 3, 2026 at 9:49 PM CST
A "vote here" sign stuck in the grass adjacent to a sidewalk. There is a tiny Missouri flag on the top.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Jefferson City voters approved an additional quarter-cent public safety sales tax in Tuesday's election

Jefferson City voters approved an additional quarter-cent public safety sales tax in Tuesday's election, increasing the city's overall sales tax rate from 7.85% to 8.1%.

The increase raises the public safety sales tax from 25 cents to 50 cents per $100 spent on taxable purchases.

Voters approved the measure 8,020 to 6,382, according to records from the Cole County Clerk's office.

The proposal is expected to generate about $3.625 million annually, according to the city's bill summary.

The increased tax will take effect on April 1, 2027.

Before the election, Jefferson City Council members approved a non-binding agreement with the city's police and fire unions outlining how the additional revenue would be used.

Under the agreement, 55% of the revenue would go to the police department and 45% to the fire department. However, the City Council would retain final authority over how the money is allocated.

The revenue could support salaries and benefits, equipment, facilities and 911 operations.
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Missouri News Top StorieselectiontaxesvotingJefferson City
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