COLUMBIA — Officials detailed the response to a six-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. 63 near Vandiver Drive in Columbia at a news conference on Tuesday.

Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude said 18 patients were transported off-scene from the crash, which happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday, and there were no fatalities.

The massive response involved the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, Boone County Joint Communications, Boone County Office of Emergency Management, Boone County Fire Protection District, MU Health Care, Boone Health Emergency Management Department, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services, Ashland Police Department, Hallsville Police Department, Moberly Police Department, University of Missouri Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol and a Cole County ambulance. Ambulances from Callaway, Cooper, Miller and Osage counties were on standby.

Columbia Fire Department Chief Brian Schaeffer said he was pleased with how departments collaborated on the response.

"It's kind of like a football team," Schaeffer said. "You spend years in development for that one game, and that one game happened this morning, and I couldn't be more proud of our people and I couldn't be more proud of our elected officials."

Schlude echoed her thanks to neighboring departments who stepped in to assist.

"This is really what teamwork looks like as far as emergency services," shhe said.

The crash involved a Department of Corrections bus, a car, and a tanker truck carrying 7,700 gallons of ethanol, which was offloaded as a precaution. Schlude said in a 1 p.m. news conference that the crash involved six vehicles. Initial reports said the crash involved seven.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann said the prison bus originated at the Western Reception Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph and was headed to Jefferson City.

She said 15 inmates and two staff members, including a bus driver, were on board. All offenders and one staff member were taken to local hospitals, Pojmann said.

Multiple inmates in orange jumpsuits were spotted on scene. Schlude said 13 patients were sent to University Hospital, including 10 Department of Corrections inmates, one staff member and two civilians. Columbia Police Department detectives stepped in to receive prisoners at the hospital until Department of Corrections officials could assist.

"Our emergency department and trauma teams, along with our security personnel, train for situations like this," said Eric Maze, spokesperson for MU Health Care. "This morning they executed their protocols, they were able to safely care for all of the patients who required treatment."

Five inmates were sent to Boone Health. None had life-threatening injuries, Schlude said.

Boone Health Communications Director Christian Basi shared his thanks for responding officers.

"Our team was very grateful for the cooperation of law enforcement that we had while we were treating those patients," Basi said.

First responders referred to the crash as a mass casualty incident, which refers to an incident where multiple people were hurt.

The cause of the crash is still unknown, but the Columbia Police Department is investigating.

U.S. 63 southbound reopened around 12:10 p.m. U.S. 63 northbound is open, Boone County Joint Communications announced shortly after 9 a.m.