MoDOT pushes for a fourth year of declining traffic deaths as Improve I-70 progresses

COLUMBIA — Missouri is nearing four years of declining roadway fatalities, the state's Department of Transportation announced Wednesday ahead of a news conference.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of Buckle Up Phone Down Day, when various schools and businesses across the state and nation promote safe driving.

MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger said in 2025, 58% of vehicle occupants killed in crashes weren't wearing seat belts.

"That's almost 2 out of every 3 people that were killed in car crashes," Hassinger said. "That's kind of a staggering number when you think about it."

So far in 2026, 716 people have died on Missouri roadways and more than half were unbuckled, MoDOT reported.

Buckle up, phone down

Improve I-70 Program Director Eric Kopinski urged drivers to put down their phones and slow down in construction zones for workers' safety.

Distracted driving remains a leading cause of Missouri crashes, and in 2025, it was cited in crashes that killed 97 people, according to MoDOT data.

The department said this number is likely higher due to underreporting of distracted drivers.

"We have over 250 women and men that are working tirelessly from Kingdom City to Boonville," Kopinski said. "Without question, every worker says we need the traveling public to slow down in the work zone. That's all we need."

Missouri has not had four years in a row of declining road fatalities since 2011, MoDOT said.

The department said the months of November and December represent a threat to a fourth year of fatality reductions with increased travel, holiday gatherings, shorter days and potential for adverse weather.

Last year, 144 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, MoDOT said.

"Distracted driving and aggressive driving continue to be major concerns," said Jon Nelson, state highway safety and traffic engineer for MoDOT. "These next two months are not only critical in ending the year with another reduction but also ensuring you make it to your holiday gatherings safely."

Improve I-70 project updates

Kopinski also provided updates on multiple projects across I-70.

On Friday, MoDOT will demolish the U.S. 54 and I-70 interchange in Kingdom City to make room for a third lane on I-70. This project should be complete by Monday morning.

MoDOT also plans to open the eastbound I-70 exit ramp on southbound Providence Road in Columbia on Friday. MoDOT is rebuilding the Providence Road bridge over I-70 to make room for a third lane in each direction.

"It's kind of unconventional," Kopinski said. "But we know that that movement is so critical to the high school as folks take that way to get to campus and the Mizzou games. So we are going to open up that movement, and the remaining three ramps will remain closed."

Though the plan is for the eastbound ramp to open Friday afternoon, Kopinski estimated four weeks before the whole interchange is complete.

He also said the flyover ramp that will connect U.S. 63 to westbound I-70 is a couple weeks away from opening.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.