After over two hours of public comment and input from around 20 residents, the project to build an electric transmission line connecting the Perche Creek and Grindstone substations was approved by a unanimous vote during the Columbia City Council meeting Monday night.

The Utilities Department will move forward in finding an engineering firm to develop a final design for the path of the transmission line.

During the meeting, Eric Slusher, a resident of the area, voiced his cautious approval of the project, asking the council to continue taking its time with the project if it elected to move ahead with the transmission line.

“I’m certainly empathetic to the concerns people have as a person who lives here myself, but I think it’s time to move forward with at least the study of the design, so you can address the questions as they come up over the next eight years,” he said.

First introduced to the council in September 2009, the proposed line was the focal point of an effort pushed by Columbia Utilities Department to support the city’s growth with improved electrical infrastructure.

After bond approval for funding in 2015, public concerns prompted the council to halt further progress on the project in favor of possible alternatives the following year.

After several years of research and work sessions between the Utilities Department and the City Council, development on the project picked back up in 2024.

Currently, the proposed route of the line travels along Scott Boulevard, Vawter School Road, Nifong Boulevard and Grindstone Parkway.

Sharing an overview of the project during a public hearing, Utilities Director Erin Keys emphasized the value that the project will bring to the city.

“This is an important project that will connect two Columbia substations at the 161-kilovolt transmission level, and it provides important regulatory benefits, and more importantly, reliability of service benefits for all of our customers,” she said.

Keys also noted the length of time it would take for the transmission line to be completed, while acknowledging that eventually the reliability of electric services in the city could be at risk.

“This is a long-term project,” Keys said. “It’s going to take eight to 10 years. ... The need for this project will only increase over time. A do-nothing approach, which per regulations is acceptable, but it could require a load shed event for rare situations. Staff does not believe that load shed is an acceptable option for our customers.”

Shedding load may occur if there is a shortage of electricity supply or to help prevent power lines from becoming overloaded, according to Entergy.

After answering a series of questions on the project from Fifth Ward council member Christina Hartman, the council and staff heard from numerous residents who spoke both in favor of and against the project.

Voicing his disapproval, Keary Husain, a healthcare consultant and local resident, raised concerns over the safety questions he still has regarding EMF radiation from the proposed transmission line.

“There are symptoms that are associated with EMF,” he said. “There are symptoms, especially in children that we need to know, not in one year, but what is the long-term health and safety effects of these types of transmissions?”

Electric and magnetic fields, or EMFs, are invisible areas of energy, often called radiation, that are associated with the use of electrical power and various forms of natural and man-made lighting, according to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

Several residents also shared concerns about the potential for an increased susceptibility to cancer from EMF radiation.

David Switzer, a member of the Water and Light Advisory Board, also spoke during public comment. The board member used his time to remind both the council and residents in attendance that if the project was not approved, the need for a new transmission line will remain as the city grows.

After public comment and further council deliberation, the project was unanimously approved.

As of Monday’s meeting, a date for construction on the project hadn’t been submitted, though city staff mentioned that it wouldn’t occur for another few years.

Fourth Ward council member Sharon Geuea Jones attended the meeting through Zoom, marking the first time a council member has attended a council meeting remotely since the meeting bylaws were revised.

At the end of the meeting, Jones called for a motion to ask staff to provide a full report, including lessons learned over the last 12 years of this process and why options were rejected or not presented to the Columbia Water & Light Advisory Board or council. It was passed with a unanimous vote.