The Columbia Salvation Army announced that its annual Christmas Parade would be canceled in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

The group cited its inability to meet the city’s “new safety regulations” for nonprofits as the reason for not moving forward with the tradition. However, the post also mentioned support for the city’s precautionary measures.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, and we did not make it lightly,” the group said in its Facebook post. “We applaud the City for making the safety of its citizens a priority, and we understand and appreciate the need for additional safeguards.”

City of Columbia spokesperson Christopher Ave said the organization ultimately did not complete the application process for a special events permit.

The application requires that organizations have safety, transportation, medical, waste management, accessibility and route plans.

“It is a process,” Ave said. “There are lots of steps that applicants need to do to ... have a parade in our city.”

Jerry Dowell took on his role as Salvation Army director of development in July, making this his first time being involved in the Christmas Parade application process.

He said the requirements were “a lot to pull off,” so the organization decided to focus on other projects that would have a “real impact on individuals.”

Dowell said the permit requires four vehicles for every street closed, which would require the organization to have a total of 34 vehicles. Additionally, he said they were “stretched thin” with volunteers and faced other challenges to meet security demands.

Ave said that this process has not changed since the last time the Salvation Army planned its Christmas Parade. He also noted that the organization has successfully planned parades in the past.

Ordinance number 026361 is the most recent change to the special event permit process and was enacted Aug. 3 of this year. The ordinance increased the application fee from $25 to $50 and the downtown street closure fee from $100 to $150.

However, Dowell did not note this as a concern for the group.

He clarified that this cancellation does not mean the parade will not exist next year, but added that the tradition could be passed on to a different organization.

“It wouldn’t necessarily have to be the Salvation Army,” Dowell said. “It could be an entirely different nonprofit group that wants to do a parade.”

The parade was initially scheduled to take place Nov. 22 in downtown Columbia.

“We know the parade is a cherished tradition, and we share our community’s disappointment,” the organization said in its Facebook post.