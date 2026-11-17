Columbia is securing funding for a new barricade system to block off streets during large downtown events. The city will receive $970,000 in state grant funds to support these public safety efforts in its downtown district.

According to a council memo, Columbia can request these funds until June 2027 through the Missouri Department of Public Safety. To access the funds, the city must submit a plan outlining how the money will be spent.

At a city council meeting on Monday night, the council voted unanimously to accept the funding and cited the barricade system as their expenditure plan to the state's Department of Public Safety.

More detailed plans for the barricade system will be created later, and will then be presented to the council for approval.

"To me, this was the out-of-order step one," Schlude said. "We'll have to come back anyway with the contract for the equipment, the purchase and all that."

According to Schlude, the $970,000 from the state will not be sufficient for creating a barricade system large enough to support Columbia's largest events, namely, the University of Missouri's homecoming parade.

City funds may be appropriated in the future to fund the rest of the barricade system, depending on council approval.

