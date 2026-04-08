Afternoon Newscast for April 8, 2026 By Kiana Fernandes Published April 8, 2026 at 2:52 PM CDT Listen • 2:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri removes legal barriers for pregnant women to divorceSt. Louis interim sheriff voices support for legislation to elect, not appoint, the positionThird-party farm service rates stay stable despite Iran conflictMost American prairies are gone. These people are working to bring them back