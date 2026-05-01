Morning Newscast for May 1, 2026 By Finnegan Belleau Published May 1, 2026 at 7:50 AM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom:Legislation that would lower property taxes passes Missouri SenateColumbia fourth ward councilperson Nick Foster announces resignationCelebrations for the 100th anniversary of Route 66 kick off statewideParts of the MKT Trail will be closed in autumn for bridge construction