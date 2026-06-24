Afternoon Newscast for June 24, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published June 24, 2026 at 5:18 PM CDT Listen • 3:06 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Survey: Montgomery Co. voters overwhelmingly oppose data centersMissouri House to hold committee hearing on possible data center rules in SeptemberCelebrate the Fourth of July with safety in mindMissouri secretary of state sues to close records on redistricting referendum signatures