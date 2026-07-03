Afternoon Newscast for July 3, 2026 By Yazin Merayyan Published July 3, 2026 at 4:50 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA newsroom, including:Veterinarians warn of 'Bobcat fever,' an incredibly fatal tickborne illness for catsCity schedules meetings on public safety sales tax ahead of August voteTrump reduced tariffs on farm machinery. But prices could still increaseAmeren Missouri customers’ bills could go up by $13 a month in 2027