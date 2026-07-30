Morning Newscast for July 30, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published July 30, 2026 at 1:31 PM CDT Listen • 3:25 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Moberly Joint Communications assumes responsibility of Randolph CountyMid-Missouri feels the effects of the Red Cross national blood crisisBoone County cyclosporiasis cases rise to 81Governor Mike Kehoe talks about public safety, the economy, data centers and more during stop in Springfield