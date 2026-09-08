Morning Newscast for September 8, 2026 By Victoria Harrison Published September 8, 2026 at 9:13 AM CDT Listen • 2:35 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri Supreme Court ruling could complicate GOP efforts to redraw St. Louis' 1st DistrictHeart of America Marathon links generations through shared milesMissouri State Capitol dome turns teal and purple for suicide prevention TuesdayKansas City's cure for the dog days of summer? Pooches in pools