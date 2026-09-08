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KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for September 8, 2026

By Victoria Harrison
Published September 8, 2026 at 9:13 AM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Victoria Harrison
See stories by Victoria Harrison