Afternoon Newscast for September 9, 2026 Published September 9, 2026 at 6:02 PM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Conservative think tank wants American Airlines added to lawsuitCity Council nears completion of 2027 budget, expands taxi stand parkingMissouri gains more tax revenue from sports betting in July though amount wagered fallsEarly votes could be voided if election maps dispute drags on