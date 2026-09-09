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Conservative think tank wants American Airlines added to lawsuit

KBIA | By Libby Howell
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:48 PM CDT
The Boone County Courthouse Plaza is one venue for "No Kings" protests planned across mid-Missouri on Saturday.
KOMU 8/File
Boone County Judge Benjamin Miller is expected to issue a ruling in the case next week.

A Boone County judge is considering whether to add American Airlines to a lawsuit between two residents and the City of Columbia.

Mark Winter and Richard Shanks are suing the city after Columbia entered an agreement with American Airlines to pay the company $750,000 in taxpayer money if American didn’t meet a year-end revenue goal as part of an arrangement for adding more flights to and from Columbia.

Tony Napolitanio, a senior attorney at conservative think tank the Goldwater Institute, said in an email that the lawsuit is “fundamentally about taxpayers asking their city to follow the constitutional limits on how it spends public money, and we have maintained from the outset that American Airlines does not need to be a party to resolve that question.”

The city argued in court that because American Airlines would be affected by the court’s declaration, it should be added into the lawsuit.

The court will reconvene next week to hear to hear Judge Benjamin Miller’s decision.
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Libby Howell
Libby Howell is a student reporter at KBIA studying reporting & writing at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Libby Howell
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