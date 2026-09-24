© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBIA Newscast

Morning Newscast for September 24, 2026

By Addison Zanger
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe

Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

Tags
KBIA Newscast morning newscast
Addison Zanger
Addison Zanger is a journalist working with KBIA and studying journalism and sociology at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Addison Zanger