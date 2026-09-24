Morning Newscast for September 24, 2026 By Addison Zanger Published September 24, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT Listen • 3:02 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom: Missouri Supreme Court to decide legality of statute that prompted removal of school library booksJefferson City awarded $10 million from the Missouri Department of Natural ResourcesAG Hanaway probes Muslim student group suing MU's ChoiMU Health Care opens new ambulance base in west Columbia