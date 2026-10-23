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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for October 23, 2026

By Claire Powell
Published October 23, 2026 at 7:36 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

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KBIA Newscast kbia newscastPM Newscast
Claire Powell
Claire Powell is a master's student at the Missouri School of Journalism. Previously, she interned at KCUR 89.3’s daily news talk show “Up To Date.”
See stories by Claire Powell