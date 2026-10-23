Afternoon Newscast for October 23, 2026 By Claire Powell Published October 23, 2026 at 7:36 PM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri politicians, utility executives discuss data centers, future of powerNew CPS policy addresses hazing incidents in schoolsConservationists sound the alarm on Trump’s Endangered Species Act changesFormer Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr. named state fire marshal