Morning Newscast for November 10, 2026 By Victoria Harrison Published November 10, 2026 at 8:29 AM CST Listen • 2:38 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Columbia City Council votes not to renew contract with Flock SafetyBoone County Commission to weigh Boone Health property sale resolutionCPS board discusses school bond issue, hears report on new grading systemNew scam targets relatives of Boone County detainees, court officials say