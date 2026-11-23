Afternoon Newscast for Monday, November 23, 2026 By Janet Saidi Published November 23, 2026 at 4:38 PM CST Listen • 0:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here's a roundup of the afternoon's headlines from across the region, including: Stigall wants Republicans to focus on what they’ll do — not why Democrats are badNew Mizzou research seeks to streamline focus group data using artificial intelligenceThanksgiving table meal costs rise by 6%A Thanksgiving treat in the offing: Lower gas prices