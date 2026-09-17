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Missouri Health Talks

"Our goal is really to just improve outcomes — not just for mom, but for baby, for families, for communities."

By Rebecca Smith
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:53 AM CDT
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Dr. Jeannie Kelly
Courtesy of WashU Medicine
Dr. Jeannie Kelly

Dr. Jeannie Kelly and Dr. Bridget Galati both work at CARE — the Clinic for Acceptance, Recovery, and Empowerment. It's a part of WashU Medicine in St. Louis, and offers prenatal and postpartum care, as well as substance use disorder treatment for pregnant people facing addiction.

They spoke about how substance use disorder treatment during pregnancy can help parents — and babies thrive.

For the month of September, we’re focusing on substance use disorders and some of the treatment options that exist for Missourians.

Dr. Jeannie Kelly: I think most people are so scared by fetal harm that comes from any treatment that the first instinctual response for someone, who's not an obstetrician, is to say, "Don't take any medications. Don't expose the baby. Don't do that. Don't get that imaging.”

But it's never: “Do I expose this baby to a medication or not?” That's not the comparison, right? The comparison is: “Do I expose this baby to this medication and this treatment, or do I expose this baby to untreated or undertreated disease?”

And so, I think we know the harm and the risk is tremendous with untreated disease. We also know that we have really effective interventions and medications that prevent those harms and those risks.

Namely, you know, opioid replacement therapy using two medications, known as buprenorphine or suboxone or Subutex, and methadone.

Courtesy of WashU Medicine
Dr. Bridget Galati

Those are opioids, but they are worlds safer than any of these sort of like non-prescribed substances that are available. They have decades of data to support their efficacy and to support their safety.

I think people don't recognize how important these medications are to overall health and survival. There's a lot of stigma involved with it. There's a lot of like, “You're replacing one addiction for another,” but we would never tell someone with diabetes, “Hey, like your insulin that you're using is a crutch.”

Dr. Bridget Galati: Yeah, I mean, I don't think I met a patient that came into our clinic was like, you know, “I wanted to be an addict.”

They don't choose this. This isn't a choice, you know? It's a chronic neurobiological disease that needs treatment and needs extensive wraparound treatment, not just during pregnancy but postpartum.

There's so many people that play such a vital role in caring for these moms, and they're very complex — their mental health, ongoing conditions.

And, you know, for our moms, there is treatment, right? There's opioid use disorder medication treatment. There's other behavioral therapy interventions that, you know, for stimulant use disorders. There's treatments for alcohol use and tobacco, et cetera.

And so, you know, our goal is really to just improve outcomes — not just for mom, but for baby, for families, for communities.

If you're able to keep families together and people are stable and sober and getting care and receiving treatment long term, like, they have amazing, incredible transformations.

And I think you know we need to reframe our idea of what it means to care for mom, it's caring for the community.

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Missouri Health Talks Top StoriesSubstance Use DisorderpregnancyOpioid Use Disorderwashington university
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health &amp; Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
See stories by Rebecca Smith