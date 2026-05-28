The Ross & Rachel Effect: Navigating breakups and loneliness in our relationships

KBIA's Rachael Norden continues her conversation with Dr. Kale Monk, Associate Professor at HDFS, on all things relationships – the good, the bad, and the lonely. In this episode, we explore loneliness, breakups, and what it can look like to navigate the natural ebb and flow of our relationships. Plus, resources for rural community members through HDFS’ new ShowMe Connection project.

Learn more about ShowMe Connection: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/showme-connection