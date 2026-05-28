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Thinking Out Loud

The Ross & Rachel Effect: Navigating breakups and loneliness in our relationships

By Rachael Norden
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:27 PM CDT
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KBIA's Rachael Norden continues her conversation with Dr. Kale Monk, Associate Professor at HDFS, on all things relationships – the good, the bad, and the lonely. In this episode, we explore loneliness, breakups, and what it can look like to navigate the natural ebb and flow of our relationships. Plus, resources for rural community members through HDFS’ new ShowMe Connection project.

Learn more about ShowMe Connection: https://extension.missouri.edu/programs/showme-connection

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Thinking Out Loud Human Development and Family ScienceThinking Out Loud
Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
See stories by Rachael Norden