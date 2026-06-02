Play has a place for us all: Recognizing, celebrating, and elevating the importance of play

In celebration of International Day of Play happening June 11, KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. Rachel Thibodeau-Nielsen, Associate Professor at HDFS on the importance of play for children – namely, the evolving narratives around childhood play versus adulthood preparation, how play styles exist across a spectrum, and how adults can help facilitate true playtime for children, founded in a joy for play within themselves.

Learn more about International Day of Play: https://www.un.org/en/observances/international-day-of-play