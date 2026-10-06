The context of law: HDFS offers certificate in pre-family law advocacy and policy

KBIA's Rachael Norden kicks off a new season with the Department of Human Development and Family Science on Thinking Out Loud with Dr. So Young Park, Assistant Professor at HDFS on the Certificate in Pre-Family Law Advocacy & Policy offered through HDFS, a certificate course designed to offer HDFS students context of how laws affect and interact with the work they’re preparing to do.

EPISODE LINKS:

HDFS Undergraduate Certificate in Pre-Family Law, Advocacy, and Policy