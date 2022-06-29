© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Kelsey Hammond, Columbia Art League, "Mentorship Program"

Published June 29, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
She's not just the owner, she's also a client! OsteoStrong Columbia's DAYNA GLANZ tells us why she chose to go the OsteoStrong route after being diagnosed with osteoporosis. Also, KELSEY HAMMOND encourages area youths (middle/high schoolers) to apply to Columbia Art League's annual 'Emerging Artist Mentorship Program'. (4:32) June 29, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
