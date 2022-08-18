Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Barbara Mustoe and Curtis Sudduth, CCP's "Kinky Boots"
OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ answers your FAQs about osteoporosis, and how her non-pharmaceutical approach can help! Also, Capital City Productions is in the middle of its 'Kinky Boots' run; in fact, you have just three days left to see this Tony Award-winning musical starring today's guest, CURTIS SUDDUTH, and featuring the choreography of BARBARA MUSTOE!