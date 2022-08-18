© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong & Barbara Mustoe and Curtis Sudduth, CCP's "Kinky Boots"

Published August 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ answers your FAQs about osteoporosis, and how her non-pharmaceutical approach can help! Also, Capital City Productions is in the middle of its 'Kinky Boots' run; in fact, you have just three days left to see this Tony Award-winning musical starring today's guest, CURTIS SUDDUTH, and featuring the choreography of BARBARA MUSTOE!

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperDayna GlanzOsteoStrongCurtis SudduthBarbara MustoeCapital City Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
