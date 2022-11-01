© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre Dept.'s "The Prom" & Kristen Eiffert, RD, "Aging and Eating"

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
MU Theatre Department opens 'The Prom' this Friday inside the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Director JOY POWELL describes this contemporary show as "very funny" with a "great message". Also, registered dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, PhD, joins us to talk about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle as we age: "even at 30 we start losing some of our muscle strength if we are sedentary." (3:18) November 1, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJoy PowellMU Theatre DepartmentKristen EiffertMissouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
