Paul Pepper: Joy Powell, MU Theatre Dept.'s "The Prom" & Kristen Eiffert, RD, "Aging and Eating"

MU Theatre Department opens 'The Prom' this Friday inside the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. Director JOY POWELL describes this contemporary show as "very funny" with a "great message". Also, registered dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, PhD, joins us to talk about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle as we age: "even at 30 we start losing some of our muscle strength if we are sedentary." (3:18) November 1, 2022