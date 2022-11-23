© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia

Published November 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Nickie Davis
1 of 2  — Nickie Davis.jpg
Nickie Davis
Maggie Lang and Madison Anderson
2 of 2  — Maggie Lang and Madison Anderson.jpg
Maggie Lang and Madison Anderson

Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsNickie DavisThe DistrictMadison AndersonMaggie LangServices for Independent Living
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content