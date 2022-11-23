Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis, The District & Madison Anderson and Maggie Lang, SIL Columbia
1 of 2 — Nickie Davis.jpg
Nickie Davis
2 of 2 — Maggie Lang and Madison Anderson.jpg
Maggie Lang and Madison Anderson
Horse-drawn carriage rides, Small Business Saturday, Living Windows... The District continues to be the place to be during the holiday season! Guest: NICKIE DAVIS, executive director | Also, MAGGIE LANG and MADISON ANDERSON tell us how Services for Independent Living's equipment donation/rental process works! "All we ask is that it's...fully functional." (3:23) November 23, 2022