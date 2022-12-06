© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Anderson, RDN, "NutriZou" & Ben Miller, Capital City Productions' 2023 Season

Published December 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Jennifer Anderson, RDN
Jennifer Anderson, RDN
Ben Miller
Ben Miller

Registered dietitian JENNIFER ANDERSON, MA, RDN, LD, introduces us to NutriZou, a new program from MU's Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology that assists those who sign up with nutrition coaching of all kinds. Everyone is welcome! Also, actor BEN MILLER tells us about Capital City Productions' upcoming 2023 season. Get ready to reserve your tickets for 'Guys and Dolls', 'Groundhog Day: The Musical', 'Peter and the Star Catcher' and many, many more! (3:51) December 6, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsJennifer AndersonMissouri Academy of Nutrition and DieteticsNutriZouBen MillerCapital City Productions
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
