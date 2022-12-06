Paul Pepper: Jennifer Anderson, RDN, "NutriZou" & Ben Miller, Capital City Productions' 2023 Season

Registered dietitian JENNIFER ANDERSON, MA, RDN, LD, introduces us to NutriZou, a new program from MU's Department of Nutrition and Exercise Physiology that assists those who sign up with nutrition coaching of all kinds. Everyone is welcome! Also, actor BEN MILLER tells us about Capital City Productions' upcoming 2023 season. Get ready to reserve your tickets for 'Guys and Dolls', 'Groundhog Day: The Musical', 'Peter and the Star Catcher' and many, many more! (3:51) December 6, 2022