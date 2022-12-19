Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "23 By '23" & Jane Williams, Love Columbia, "Housing"

Be one of 23 new members (by the start of 2023) and let OsteoStrong show you the way to better bone health in the new year! "We start low and go slow." -- DAYNA GLANZ, owner | Also, JANE WILLIAMS tells us about Love Columbia's efforts to stave off homelessness by "trying to do more things that will promote and entice more building" of affordable housing. (5:08) December 19, 2022