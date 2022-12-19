© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong, "23 By '23" & Jane Williams, Love Columbia, "Housing"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published December 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Dayna Glanz
1 of 2  — Dayna Glanz.jpg
Dayna Glanz
Jane Williams
2 of 2  — Jane Williams.jpg
Jane Williams

Be one of 23 new members (by the start of 2023) and let OsteoStrong show you the way to better bone health in the new year! "We start low and go slow." -- DAYNA GLANZ, owner | Also, JANE WILLIAMS tells us about Love Columbia's efforts to stave off homelessness by "trying to do more things that will promote and entice more building" of affordable housing. (5:08) December 19, 2022

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsDayna GlanzOsteoStrongJane WilliamsLove Columbia
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
