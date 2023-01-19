© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative & Major Kevin Cedervall, The Salvation Army

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published January 19, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST
Brittany Whitley
1 of 2  — Brittany Whitley.jpg
Brittany Whitley
Major Kevin Cedervall
2 of 2  — Major Kevin Cedervall.jpg
Major Kevin Cedervall

MOST Policy Initiative has had a busy month so far getting to know Missouri's new group of legislators! Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY shares with us some of the most common questions her team gets as they go door-to-door trying to break the ice in the capitol building. Also, those red kettles may be put away, but the fundraising continues for The Salvation Army. MAJOR KEVIN CEDERVALL tells us what happens if they don't make their goal of $475,000 by the end of this month. (4:50) January 19, 2023

Tags
September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsBrittany WhitleyMOST Policy InitiativeKevin CedervallThe Salvation Armyred kettle campaign
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content