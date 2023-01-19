Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative & Major Kevin Cedervall, The Salvation Army

MOST Policy Initiative has had a busy month so far getting to know Missouri's new group of legislators! Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY shares with us some of the most common questions her team gets as they go door-to-door trying to break the ice in the capitol building. Also, those red kettles may be put away, but the fundraising continues for The Salvation Army. MAJOR KEVIN CEDERVALL tells us what happens if they don't make their goal of $475,000 by the end of this month. (4:50) January 19, 2023