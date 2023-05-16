© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Tomy Granzier-Nakajima and Ramon Martinez III, MOST Policy Initiative Fellows

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published May 16, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ramon Martinez, III and Tomy Granzier-Nakajima
Ramon Martinez, III and Tomy Granzier-Nakajima

For the past two years, DR. TOMOTAROH GRANZIER-NAKAJIMA and DR. RAMON MARTINEZ, III, have been instrumental in giving Missouri State Legislators 'science notes', or two-page, comprehensive briefs that provide all the information they need to know in order to make an informed decision. Their efforts are a result of a two-year, post-doctoral fellowship with MOST Policy Initiative that has now come to an end. May 16, 2023

