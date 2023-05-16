Paul Pepper: Tomy Granzier-Nakajima and Ramon Martinez III, MOST Policy Initiative Fellows

For the past two years, DR. TOMOTAROH GRANZIER-NAKAJIMA and DR. RAMON MARTINEZ, III, have been instrumental in giving Missouri State Legislators 'science notes', or two-page, comprehensive briefs that provide all the information they need to know in order to make an informed decision. Their efforts are a result of a two-year, post-doctoral fellowship with MOST Policy Initiative that has now come to an end. May 16, 2023