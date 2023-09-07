Paul Pepper: Bill McKelvey, Community Garden Coalition & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Walk for Freedom"

"Now is a good time to start thinking about planning for next year." That's one takeaway from our conversation with Community Garden Coalition treasurer BILL McKELVEY. He says to use these off-months to work with CGC and to find neighbors who might want to work together in sustaining a working garden next spring. Also, NANETTE WARD, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, invites everyone to take part in a worldwide (no, really) event called Walk for Freedom next month at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia! Registration is free. (3:55) September 7, 2023