© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Bill McKelvey, Community Garden Coalition & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Walk for Freedom"

By Travis McMillen,
Paul Pepper
Published September 7, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT
Bill McKelvey
1 of 2  — Bill McKelvey.jpg
Bill McKelvey
Nanette Ward
2 of 2  — Nanette Ward.jpg
Nanette Ward

"Now is a good time to start thinking about planning for next year." That's one takeaway from our conversation with Community Garden Coalition treasurer BILL McKELVEY. He says to use these off-months to work with CGC and to find neighbors who might want to work together in sustaining a working garden next spring. Also, NANETTE WARD, Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri, invites everyone to take part in a worldwide (no, really) event called Walk for Freedom next month at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia! Registration is free. (3:55) September 7, 2023

Tags
September 2023-August 2024 Radio FriendsPaul PepperNanette WardStop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MissouriBill McKelveyCommunity Garden Coalition of Columbia and Boone County
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content