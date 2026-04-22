The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Greg Olson, "The Amazing Life of Jeffrey Deroine"
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Greg Olson
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Greg Olson's new book
Author and historian Greg Olson discovered the subject of his latest book, Jeffrey Deroine, while researching the Iowa Tribe of Native Americans. "What I really like about this story is...it changed a lot of the preconceptions I have about what it was like to be an enslaved person in Missouri and a free person of color in Missouri." April 22, 2026