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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author Greg Olson, "The Amazing Life of Jeffrey Deroine"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published April 22, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Greg Olson
1 of 2  — Greg Olson.jpg
Greg Olson
Greg Olson's new book
2 of 2  — Greg Olson's New Book.jpg
Greg Olson's new book

Author and historian Greg Olson discovered the subject of his latest book, Jeffrey Deroine, while researching the Iowa Tribe of Native Americans. "What I really like about this story is...it changed a lot of the preconceptions I have about what it was like to be an enslaved person in Missouri and a free person of color in Missouri." April 22, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanGreg OlsonUniversity of Missouri PressAuthor Interview
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman