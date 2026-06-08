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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Route 66 turns 100"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 8, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Alex LaBrunerie
1 of 1  — Alex LaBrunerie.jpg
Alex LaBrunerie

LaBrunerie Financial president Alex LaBrunerie says new Fed chair Kevin Warsh faces big decisions on interest rates, inflation, and Fed independence, and the markets are watching closely. And Route 66 is now 100 years old. Alex explores a legacy of infrastructure, mobility, and economic growth that parallels today’s build-out of data centers, AI, and modern highways (like I-70). June 8, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanAlex LaBrunerieLaBrunerie Financial
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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