The Daily Blend w/ AC: Alex LaBrunerie, LaBrunerie Financial, "Route 66 turns 100"
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Alex LaBrunerie
LaBrunerie Financial president Alex LaBrunerie says new Fed chair Kevin Warsh faces big decisions on interest rates, inflation, and Fed independence, and the markets are watching closely. And Route 66 is now 100 years old. Alex explores a legacy of infrastructure, mobility, and economic growth that parallels today’s build-out of data centers, AI, and modern highways (like I-70). June 8, 2026