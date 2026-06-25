The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author David E. Hockman, "Surgeon Unmasked: A Journey from Shame to Grace"

We're at Columbia-based Hockman Interiors for a powerful conversation with retired hip and knee surgeon David E. Hockman as he unveils his deeply personal new book, 'Surgeon Unmasked: A Journey From Shame to Grace'. From anxiety, depression, and chronic illness to church hurt and hard-won healing, Hockman shares a raw, vulnerable story meant to bring hope and freedom to others. Discover why all proceeds go to Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries and how you can grab a signed copy in-store or order on Amazon today! June 25, 2026