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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Author David E. Hockman, "Surgeon Unmasked: A Journey from Shame to Grace"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published June 25, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Sherry and David Hockman
1 of 1  — Sherry and David Hockman.jpg
Sherry and David Hockman

We're at Columbia-based Hockman Interiors for a powerful conversation with retired hip and knee surgeon David E. Hockman as he unveils his deeply personal new book, 'Surgeon Unmasked: A Journey From Shame to Grace'. From anxiety, depression, and chronic illness to church hurt and hard-won healing, Hockman shares a raw, vulnerable story meant to bring hope and freedom to others. Discover why all proceeds go to Coyote Hill Foster Care Ministries and how you can grab a signed copy in-store or order on Amazon today! June 25, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanDavid E. HockmanSherry HockmanHockman Interiors
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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