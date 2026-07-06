The Daily Blend w/ AC: Nickie Davis, The District, "Block by Block Safety Ambassadors"
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Nickie Davis
The District’s new Block by Block Safety Ambassadors - they're the ones in the bright orange shirts - will provide extra eyes on the streets, deescalate situations, and support bars and businesses. (They'll also check streetlights to help keep downtown safe and well lit!) Executive director Nickie Davis says the program is funded by MU, The District, and the City of Columbia. July 6, 2026