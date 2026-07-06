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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Nickie Davis, The District, "Block by Block Safety Ambassadors"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 6, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nickie Davis
1 of 1  — Nickie Davis.jpg
Nickie Davis

The District’s new Block by Block Safety Ambassadors - they're the ones in the bright orange shirts - will provide extra eyes on the streets, deescalate situations, and support bars and businesses. (They'll also check streetlights to help keep downtown safe and well lit!) Executive director Nickie Davis says the program is funded by MU, The District, and the City of Columbia. July 6, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanNickie DavisThe District
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman