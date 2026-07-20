The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ed Stansberry, Voluntary Action Center's new Opportunity Campus (On location)

Step inside VAC’s new Opportunity Campus to see how Waypoint Shelter, New Day Columbia, and Loaves & Fishes are transforming nearly 50,000 square feet into a hub of support for unsheltered neighbors, pets included. Executive director Ed Stansberry tells us how community partners—from medical and mental health providers to job readiness and GED programs—are teaming up to offer meals, showers, laundry, and life-changing resources all in one place. July 20, 2026