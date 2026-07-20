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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ed Stansberry, Voluntary Action Center's new Opportunity Campus (On location)

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 20, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ed Stansberry
1 of 1  — Ed Stansberry.jpg
Ed Stansberry

Step inside VAC’s new Opportunity Campus to see how Waypoint Shelter, New Day Columbia, and Loaves & Fishes are transforming nearly 50,000 square feet into a hub of support for unsheltered neighbors, pets included. Executive director Ed Stansberry tells us how community partners—from medical and mental health providers to job readiness and GED programs—are teaming up to offer meals, showers, laundry, and life-changing resources all in one place. July 20, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanEd StansberryVoluntary Action CenterOn location
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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