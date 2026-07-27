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The Daily Blend

The Evening Blend w/ AC: Linda Libert, Magnolia's Whiskey and Wine Bar & John Gilbreth, Pizza Tree

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published July 27, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Linda Libert
1 of 2  — Linda Libert.jpg
Linda Libert
John Gilbreth
2 of 2  — John Gilbreth.jpg
John Gilbreth

In this District After Dark episode, Linda Libert invites everyone to step onto the front porch at Magnolia’s Whiskey and Wine Bar for a laid-back, TV-free night of cocktails, conversation, and historic charm in downtown Columbia. AC then heads across the street for a late-night slice at Pizza Tree, where owner John Gilbreth serves up 'pissed off pesto chicken', funky alley vibes, and a newly reopened dine-in spot that makes it the classic "last stop" of the night. July 27, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanLinda LibertMagnolia's Whiskey and Wine BarJohn GilbrethPizza TreeOn location
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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