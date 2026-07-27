The Evening Blend w/ AC: Linda Libert, Magnolia's Whiskey and Wine Bar & John Gilbreth, Pizza Tree

In this District After Dark episode, Linda Libert invites everyone to step onto the front porch at Magnolia’s Whiskey and Wine Bar for a laid-back, TV-free night of cocktails, conversation, and historic charm in downtown Columbia. AC then heads across the street for a late-night slice at Pizza Tree, where owner John Gilbreth serves up 'pissed off pesto chicken', funky alley vibes, and a newly reopened dine-in spot that makes it the classic "last stop" of the night. July 27, 2026