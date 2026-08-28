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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown, 2026 Columbia CROP Hunger Walk

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published August 28, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown
1 of 1  — Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown.jpg
Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown

Join AC as she sits down with Ruth O'Neill, director of Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, and Linda Reed Brown, treasurer for the Columbia Crop Hunger Walk, to talk about this 31-year community tradition fighting local hunger. From a September 20th walk at Stephens Lake Park to food donations and online giving, there are plenty of ways to get involved and make a difference right here in Columbia! August 28, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRuth O'NeillLinda Reed BrownColumbia CROP Hunger Walk
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman