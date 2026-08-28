The Daily Blend w/ AC: Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown, 2026 Columbia CROP Hunger Walk
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Ruth O'Neill and Linda Reed Brown
Join AC as she sits down with Ruth O'Neill, director of Loaves and Fishes Soup Kitchen, and Linda Reed Brown, treasurer for the Columbia Crop Hunger Walk, to talk about this 31-year community tradition fighting local hunger. From a September 20th walk at Stephens Lake Park to food donations and online giving, there are plenty of ways to get involved and make a difference right here in Columbia! August 28, 2026