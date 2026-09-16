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Arts and Culture
The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Todd Davison, Maples Repertory Theatre, "The Diary of Anne Frank"

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Todd Davison
1 of 1  — Todd Davison.jpg
Todd Davison

Maples Repertory Theater's artistic director Todd Davidson joins AC to talk about The Diary of Anne Frank. Opening Sept. 23rd, this was the number one audience-voted show from last year's poll. From a traveling museum exhibit to school matinees and a full fall season lineup that includes Rocky Horror and a heartwarming Christmas comedy, there is something for everyone at Maples Rep in Macon this fall! September 16, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanTodd DavisonMaples Rep Theatre
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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