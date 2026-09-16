The Daily Blend w/ AC: Todd Davison, Maples Repertory Theatre, "The Diary of Anne Frank"
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Todd Davison
Maples Repertory Theater's artistic director Todd Davidson joins AC to talk about The Diary of Anne Frank. Opening Sept. 23rd, this was the number one audience-voted show from last year's poll. From a traveling museum exhibit to school matinees and a full fall season lineup that includes Rocky Horror and a heartwarming Christmas comedy, there is something for everyone at Maples Rep in Macon this fall! September 16, 2026