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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Ron Revord & Dr. Shibu Jose, Chestnut Festival/CAFNR Research Symposium

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 23, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Ron Revord and Shibu Jose
1 of 1  — Ron Revord and Shibu Jose.jpg
Ron Revord and Shibu Jose

Dr. Ron Revord is bringing the Missouri Chestnut Festival to the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Farm on October 10th, where thousands of visitors can enjoy roasted chestnuts, live music, hay rides, and family-friendly activities. Meanwhile, Dr. Shibu Jose invites you to the CAFNR Research Symposium on October 7th at Memorial Union in Columbia, featuring a keynote by USDA Under Secretary Richard Ford, poster sessions, and panel discussions showcasing how MU's wide-ranging research impacts the lives of every Missourian. September 23, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanRon RevordShibu JoseMU Center for AgroforestryMizzou CAFNR
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman