The Daily Blend w/ AC: Dr. Ron Revord & Dr. Shibu Jose, Chestnut Festival/CAFNR Research Symposium

Dr. Ron Revord is bringing the Missouri Chestnut Festival to the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Farm on October 10th, where thousands of visitors can enjoy roasted chestnuts, live music, hay rides, and family-friendly activities. Meanwhile, Dr. Shibu Jose invites you to the CAFNR Research Symposium on October 7th at Memorial Union in Columbia, featuring a keynote by USDA Under Secretary Richard Ford, poster sessions, and panel discussions showcasing how MU's wide-ranging research impacts the lives of every Missourian. September 23, 2026