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The Daily Blend

The Daily Blend w/ AC: Christina Kelley, The Blufftop at Rocheport fall events

By Travis McMillen,
Adonica Coleman
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:50 AM CDT
Christina Kelley
1 of 1  — Christina Kelley.jpg
Christina Kelley

Fall at the Blufftop at Rocheport means grape stomping, live music, and a brand-new Witches Night Out event -- and marketing director Christina Kelley is here to walk us through all of it. From the Crush Festival on October 4th to midnight margaritas and tarot readers on October 17th, there is no shortage of reasons to make the trip out to Rocheport this season. September 24, 2026

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The Daily Blend The Daily Blend w/ ACAdonica ColemanThe Blufftop at RocheportChristina KelleyRocheport
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the manager of broadcast operations at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of "The Daily Blend w/ AC."
See stories by Travis McMillen
Adonica Coleman
Adonica Coleman is the owner of A2D Events, established in Columbia Missouri in 2011. The company specializes in corporate, fundraising, virtual, and community events. She is also the creator of The Como 411, a digital media company focused on the Columbia and surrounding communities. She is the host of the weekly talk show, The Daily Blend w/AC, airing on KBIA and all social media platforms as well as host of Community Connections airing on KRCG 13 on the third Thursday on the news at sunrise.
See stories by Adonica Coleman
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