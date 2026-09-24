The Daily Blend w/ AC: Christina Kelley, The Blufftop at Rocheport fall events

Fall at the Blufftop at Rocheport means grape stomping, live music, and a brand-new Witches Night Out event -- and marketing director Christina Kelley is here to walk us through all of it. From the Crush Festival on October 4th to midnight margaritas and tarot readers on October 17th, there is no shortage of reasons to make the trip out to Rocheport this season. September 24, 2026